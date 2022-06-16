Elizabeth Renée Bowen

Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Dustin Saylor along with Deputy Dylan Messer arrested Elizabeth Renée Bowen age 40 of London on Tuesday night June 14, 2022 at approximately 8:40 PM. The arrest occurred off Mallard Drive approximately 2 miles west of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint with assault there. While deputies were enoute to the scene they were advised through dispatch that a female subject had allegedly attempted to force her way into a residence there. Deputies were further advised that the female subject had thrown objects at a male inside the residence and had left traveling to a residence nearby. Upon arrival at the scene deputies contacted the female subject outside there and conducted an investigation and learned that allegedly the female subject there had gotten into an argument with a male subject at a residence there. Allegedly the argument resulted in the female subject assaulting the male subject there. Upon arrest, the female subject scuffled with deputies and kicked Deputy Messer twice before being taken into custody. Elizabeth Renée Bowen was charged with assault – 4th   degree; assault – third-degree – police officer is victim; resisting arrest; and alcohol intoxication in a public place. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center

