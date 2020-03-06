On March 5, 2020 at approximately 10:00 Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Rhonda Bowling, 42 of Bridge Street. The arrest occurred at the ArrowHead Court when units were dispatched to a possible burglary of an unoccupied residence when workers of the land owners located the above mentioned subject inside the back bedroom. Through investigation it was determined the subject was under the influence. Assisting at the scene was Kentucky State Police Trooper Don Trosper and Trooper Jarrod Smith.
Rhonda Bowling, 42 was charged with:
• Burglary, 3rd Degree
• Criminal Trespassing
• Public intoxication of Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
