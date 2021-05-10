Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on May 5, 2021 at approximately 8:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones arrested Joseph Stewart, 38 of Sol Hollow. The arrest occurred on Crane Creek Road when Chief Jones came into contact with the subject and through acknowledgment of the Kentucky Warrant System knew that the above mentioned subject had an active warrant for his arrest out of Laurel County. The subject was placed under arrest without incident. 
Joseph Bowling, 38 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you