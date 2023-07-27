The man accused of attempting to run over seven police officers with his car, has been indicted by the Clay Grand Jury.
Jonathon Bowling, 44, of Manchester, has been charged with seven counts of wanton endangerment 1stdegree police officer, fleeing or evading police 1st, resisting arrest, criminal mischief 3rd and disorderly conduct 1st.
On May 9th, in Lyttleton, the officers responded to an incident involving Bowling. While attempting to take him into custody, Bowling allegedly operating his vehicle in a manner that nearly hit sheriff Patrick Robinson, city police chief Jeff Couch, assistant chief Antonio Dodson and several others.
Assaulting officers has become too frequent as the grand jury indicted four people on 12 charges involving officer assaults last month.
