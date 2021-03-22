Tonight's opening round will feature North Laurel vs. Barbourville followed by Harlan Ind. vs. Corbin.
North Laurel vs. Barbourville
Boys’ 13th Region First Round
Monday, 3/21---6:00 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
North Laurel (23-2)
Head Coach: Nate Valentine
Key Players: #3 Reed Sheppard (Soph., G, 30.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 56% FG, 88% FT, 2.2 3ptFG/g, District P-o-Y), #24 Ryan Davidson (Soph., F, 20.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 66% FG, 81% FG, all-district), #10 Clay Sizemore (Jr., G, 12.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.4 3ptFG/g, 44% 3ptFG%, all-district), #23 Brody Brock (Soph., G, 12.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 57% FG, 2.4 3ptFG/g, 49% 3ptFG%, 91% FT, district Newcomer of the Year), #44 Caden Harris (Jr., F, 2.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 60% FG)
Cantrall Rating: 78.0 (1st in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 1st
Points Per Game/Against: 87.2-66.3
Team Field Goal %: 55.2%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 43.0%
Team 3pt FG/g: 9.8
Team Free Throw %: 79.5%
How They Got Here: 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 104-31, d. Clay County 63-61).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-0 (2-0 vs. Clay County, 2-0 vs. South Laurel, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Harlan County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 10-0
Current Streak: Won 4
Last Ten Games: 8-2
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 11-10 (1 championship, 2 runner-up).
Meetings the Past Three Seasons: 2/6/19 at the Arena: NL 58-50.
Barbourville (12-13)
Head Coach: Cody Messer
Key Players: #14 Matthew Gray (Sr., G, 21.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 57% FG, 42% 3ptFG%, 80% FT, all-district), #15 Matthew Warren (Jr., G, 14.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 53% FG), #23 Dylan Moore (Sr., F, 12.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 54% FG), #4 Jordan Collins (Sr., G, 7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), #3 Travis Scott (Jr., G. 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg), #24 David Collett (Jr., F, 4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 48.3 (8th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 8th
Points Per Game/Against: 64.8-63.4
Team Field Goal%: 48.6%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 36.4%
Team 3pt FG/g: 5.3
Team Free Throw %: 65.0%
How They Got Here: 51st District runner-up (d. Lynn Camp 54-49, l. Knox Central 57-85).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 0-6 (0-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. Corbin, 0-2 vs. Harlan, 0-2 vs. Knox Central).
Record vs. 13th Region: 8-10
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 5-5
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 18-34 (0 championships, 5 runner-up).
Harlan vs. Corbin
Boys’ 13th Region Tournament 1st Round
Monday, 3/21-—7:30 p.m.
Corbin, KY (The Arena)
Harlan (17-5)
Head Coach: Derrick Akal
Key Players: #00 Jordan Akal (Jr., G, 26.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 40% 3ptFG%, 3.9 3ptFG/g, 88% FT, district P-o-Y), #23 Jaedyn Gist (Jr., W, 12.4 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 54% FG, all-district), #4 Kaleb McLendon (Jr., G, 12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 3ptFG/g, 75% FT), #1 Kyler McLendon (Soph., G, 7.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), #2 William Austin (Jr., W, 7.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg).
Cantrall Rating: 63.0 (7th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 4th
Points Per Game/Against: 67.3-58.4
Team Field Goal 43.7%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 34.9%
Team 3pt FG/g: 8.7
Team Free Throw %: 68.9%
How They Got Here: 52nd District champion (d. Middlesboro 66-58, d. Harlan County 61-55).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-1 (2-0 vs. Barbourville, 2-0 vs. Harlan County, 1-1 vs. Clay County).
Record vs. 13th Region: 13-2
Current Streak: Won 7
Last Ten Games: 7-3
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 48-29 (11 championships, 5 runner-up).
Meetings the Past Three Seasons: The teams have not met since a 76-58 Corbin win on February 16, 2018.
Corbin (13-7)
Head Coach: Tony Pietrowski
Key Players: #0 Hayden Llewellyn (Soph., G, 23.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 51% FG, 74% FT, district P-o-Y), #11 Josh Hibbits (Sr., G, 14.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 52% FG, 50% 3ptFG%, 2.2 3ptFG/g, 81% FT, all-district), #4 Carter Stewart (Fr., G, 12.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg), #15 Brody Wells (Soph., F, 9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), #21 Dakota Patterson (Soph., F, 8.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 53% FG), #1 Seth Mills (3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 56% FG).
Cantrall Rating: 69.9 (4th in region)
13th Region Media Network Rating: 5th
Points Per Game/Against: 76.9-69.9
Team Field Goal%: 47.9%
Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.7%
Team 3pt FG/g: 7.6
Team Free Throw %: 66.0%
How They Got Here: 50th District runner-up (d. Whitley County 90-68, l. South Laurel 55-59).
Record vs. Tournament Field: 4-5 (2-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-3 vs. South Laurel).
Record vs. 13th Region: 12-5
Current Streak: Lost 1
Last Ten Games: 9-1
All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 85-53 (15 championships, 13 runner-up).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.