Tonight's opening round will feature North Laurel vs. Barbourville followed by Harlan Ind. vs. Corbin.

North Laurel vs. Barbourville

Boys’ 13th Region First Round

Monday, 3/21---6:00 p.m.

Corbin, KY (The Arena)

 

North Laurel (23-2)

Head Coach: Nate Valentine

Key Players: #3 Reed Sheppard (Soph., G, 30.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 56% FG, 88% FT, 2.2 3ptFG/g, District P-o-Y), #24 Ryan Davidson (Soph., F, 20.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 66% FG, 81% FG, all-district), #10 Clay Sizemore (Jr., G, 12.7 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 3.4 3ptFG/g, 44% 3ptFG%, all-district), #23 Brody Brock (Soph., G, 12.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 57% FG, 2.4 3ptFG/g, 49% 3ptFG%, 91% FT, district Newcomer of the Year), #44 Caden Harris (Jr., F, 2.9 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 60% FG)

Cantrall Rating: 78.0 (1st in region)

13th Region Media Network Rating: 1st

Points Per Game/Against: 87.2-66.3

Team Field Goal %: 55.2%

Team 3pt Field Goal%: 43.0%

Team 3pt FG/g: 9.8

Team Free Throw %: 79.5%

How They Got Here: 49th District champion (d. Red Bird 104-31, d. Clay County 63-61).

Record vs. Tournament Field: 6-0 (2-0 vs. Clay County, 2-0 vs. South Laurel, 1-0 vs. Corbin, 1-0 vs. Harlan County).

Record vs. 13th Region: 10-0

Current Streak: Won 4

Last Ten Games: 8-2

All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 11-10 (1 championship, 2 runner-up).

Meetings the Past Three Seasons: 2/6/19 at the Arena: NL 58-50.

Barbourville (12-13)

Head Coach: Cody Messer

Key Players: #14 Matthew Gray (Sr., G, 21.5 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 57% FG, 42% 3ptFG%, 80% FT, all-district), #15 Matthew Warren (Jr., G, 14.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 53% FG), #23 Dylan Moore (Sr., F, 12.7 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 54% FG), #4 Jordan Collins (Sr., G, 7.8 ppg, 4.2 rpg), #3 Travis Scott (Jr., G. 4.7 ppg, 3.9 rpg), #24 David Collett (Jr., F, 4.3 ppg, 3.8 rpg).

Cantrall Rating: 48.3 (8th in region)

13th Region Media Network Rating: 8th

Points Per Game/Against: 64.8-63.4

Team Field Goal%: 48.6%

Team 3pt Field Goal%: 36.4%

Team 3pt FG/g: 5.3

Team Free Throw %: 65.0%

How They Got Here: 51st District runner-up (d. Lynn Camp 54-49, l. Knox Central 57-85).

Record vs. Tournament Field: 0-6 (0-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. Corbin, 0-2 vs. Harlan, 0-2 vs. Knox Central).

Record vs. 13th Region: 8-10

Current Streak: Lost 1

Last Ten Games: 5-5

All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 18-34 (0 championships, 5 runner-up).

Harlan vs. Corbin

Boys’ 13th Region Tournament 1st Round

Monday, 3/21-—7:30 p.m.

Corbin, KY (The Arena)

Harlan (17-5)

 

Head Coach: Derrick Akal

Key Players: #00 Jordan Akal (Jr., G, 26.8 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 40% 3ptFG%, 3.9 3ptFG/g, 88% FT, district P-o-Y), #23 Jaedyn Gist (Jr., W, 12.4 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 54% FG, all-district), #4 Kaleb McLendon (Jr., G, 12.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 2.9 3ptFG/g, 75% FT), #1 Kyler McLendon (Soph., G, 7.9 ppg, 4.4 rpg), #2 William Austin (Jr., W, 7.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg).

Cantrall Rating: 63.0 (7th in region)

13th Region Media Network Rating: 4th

Points Per Game/Against: 67.3-58.4

Team Field Goal 43.7%

Team 3pt Field Goal%: 34.9%

Team 3pt FG/g: 8.7

Team Free Throw %: 68.9%

How They Got Here: 52nd District champion (d. Middlesboro 66-58, d. Harlan County 61-55).

Record vs. Tournament Field: 5-1 (2-0 vs. Barbourville, 2-0 vs. Harlan County, 1-1 vs. Clay County).

Record vs. 13th Region: 13-2

Current Streak: Won 7

Last Ten Games: 7-3

All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 48-29 (11 championships, 5 runner-up).

Meetings the Past Three Seasons: The teams have not met since a 76-58 Corbin win on February 16, 2018.

Corbin (13-7)

Head Coach: Tony Pietrowski

Key Players: #0 Hayden Llewellyn (Soph., G, 23.4 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 51% FG, 74% FT, district P-o-Y), #11 Josh Hibbits (Sr., G, 14.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 52% FG, 50% 3ptFG%, 2.2 3ptFG/g, 81% FT, all-district), #4 Carter Stewart (Fr., G, 12.8 ppg, 2.7 rpg), #15 Brody Wells (Soph., F, 9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg), #21 Dakota Patterson (Soph., F, 8.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 53% FG), #1 Seth Mills (3.9 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 56% FG).

Cantrall Rating: 69.9 (4th in region)

13th Region Media Network Rating: 5th

Points Per Game/Against: 76.9-69.9

Team Field Goal%: 47.9%

Team 3pt Field Goal%: 37.7% 

Team 3pt FG/g: 7.6

Team Free Throw %: 66.0%

How They Got Here: 50th District runner-up (d. Whitley County 90-68, l. South Laurel 55-59).

Record vs. Tournament Field: 4-5 (2-0 vs. Knox Central, 1-0 vs. Barbourville, 1-1 vs. Clay County, 0-1 vs. North Laurel, 0-3 vs. South Laurel).

Record vs. 13th Region: 12-5

Current Streak: Lost 1

Last Ten Games: 9-1

All-time 13th Region Tournament Record: 85-53 (15 championships, 13 runner-up).

Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you