UPDATE:-- Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson has confirmed the identity of a body found at a pond on Curry Branch as missing man Joey Mills.
The sheriff said Mills body has been sent to Frankfort for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
BREAKING NEWS - Police are on the scene in the Horse Creek area where a body was discovered.
Sources say the discovery is likey that of Joey Mills, 58, of Curry Branch, who went missing Saturday morning. He was last seen on Saturday morning near his home. Mills wasn't reported missing until around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
This is a developing story.
