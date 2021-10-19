No one is immune to cancer.
Regardless of age, occupation, skin color, or socioeconomic status, cancer doesn’t discriminate. In fact, individuals would be hard pressed to say no one in their family and/or circle of friends has been diagnosed with cancer at some point.
October is designated as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and estimates for breast cancer in the United States for 2021 from the American Cancer Society show about 281,550 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women, with about 49,290 new cases of ductal carcinoma in situ being diagnosed and about 43,600 women will die from breast cancer.
In Kentucky in 2018, according to the Center for Disease Control, 3,660 cases of breast cancer were reported with an age-adjusted rate of new cancer cases was 127.9 per 100,000 women, slightly higher than the national average of 127 per 100,000 in the United States.
In 1975, 1 in 11 women were diagnosed with breast cancer. Today, that number is 1 in 8.
Among women, when excluding non-melanoma skin cancer, no cancer was more prevalent globally than breast cancer. Millions of women are diagnosed with breast cancer every year, and according to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, more than 2.3 million women across the globe were diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020. It is the most frequently diagnosed cancer among women in 140 of 184 countries. Breast cancer is nearly three times as high as the percentage of colorectal cancer, the second most new cancer cases diagnosed in women in 2018.
When a person hears breast cancer they might not realize that’s just an “umbrella term” and that there various types of breast cancer, including Ductal carcinoma in situ (DISC), Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC), Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC) and Metastatic breast cancer.
Ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS)
DCIS is a non-invasive cancer that is diagnosed when abnormal cells have been found in the lining of the breast milk duct. The National Breast Cancer Foundation notes that DCIS is a highly treatable cancer because it hasn’t spread beyond the milk duct into any surrounding breast tissue. The American Cancer Society notes that roughly 20% of new breast cancer cases are instances of DCIS.
Invasive ductal carcinoma (IDC)
IDC is the most common type of breast cancer. The NBCF reports that between 70 and 80% of all breast cancer diagnoses are instances of IDC. An IDC diagnosis means that cancer began growing in the milk ducts but has since spread into other parts of the breast tissue. This is why IDC is characterized as “invasive.” Though IDC can affect people, including men, of any age, the ACS notes that the majority of IDC cases are in women age 55 and older.
Inflammatory breast cancer (IBC)
The NBCF describes IBC as an “aggressive and fast growing breast cancer.” Breastcancer.org notes that IBC is rare, as data from the ACS indicates that only about 1% of all breast cancers in the United States are inflammatory breast cancers. Many breast cancers begin with the formation of a lump, but Breastcancer.org reports that IBC usually begins with reddening and swelling of the breast, and symptoms can worsen considerably within days or even hours. That underscores the importance of seeking prompt treatment should any symptoms present themselves.
Metastatic breast cancer
Metastatic breast cancer may be referred to as stage IV breast cancer. When a woman is diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, that means the cancer has spread, or metastasized, into other parts of the body. The NBCF indicates that metastatic breast cancer usually spreads to the lungs, liver, bones, or brain. Symptoms of metastatic breast cancer vary depending on where the cancer has spread. For example, if the cancer has spread to the lungs, women may experience a chronic cough or be unable to get a full breath.
These are not the only types of breast cancer. In fact, there are 17 types of breast cancer, and a more extensive breakdown of the various types of breast cancer can be found at https://www.breastcancer.org/symptoms/types.
Men can also be affected
While breast cancer is usually associated with women, men can be affected by the disease too, although it’s very rare.
Less than 1% of all breast cancers occur in men. In 2021, about 2,650 men are expected to be diagnosed with the disease, and an estimated 530 men are expected to die from breast cancer. For men, the lifetime risk of being diagnosed with breast cancer is about 1 in 833, according to breastcancer.org.
Early detection a key to survival
When breast cancer is detected early, it becomes more treatable. One way to detect early stages of breast cancer is to have yearly mammograms starting at the age of 40.
Locally, Spring View Hospital recently installed a new 3D mammography service that captures images of the breast from multiple angles to ensure a more compete and accurate scan, which allows for earlier and more effective detection of breast cancer.
“Our 3D mammography service will help make it possible to detect breast cancer in earlier stages so that treatment can begin sooner, giving our patients a greater chance of beating the disease,” said Reba Celsor, CEO of Spring View Hospital.
“What it (3D) does it slices through the breast, giving more detail to the radiologist,” Laurie Carrico, radiological technician at Spring View, said. “We can see smaller particles. It’s especially good for women who have dense breast tissue.”
Survival rates
The American Cancer Society relies on information from the SEER (Surveillance, Epidemiology and End Results) database, maintained by the National Cancer Institute, to provide survival statistics for different types of cancer.
