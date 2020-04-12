Brenda Cross, 54, of Cincinnati, OH, passed away Friday, April 9th, at the University of Cincinnati Hospital.
Brenda is survived by her parents, Gerald L. and Margaret Cross of Cincinnati, OH; She is also survived by one brother Roger Wayne Cross of Cincinnati, OH.
Brenda is proceeded death by her sister, Geralynn Cross.
Private Graveside Services for the family will be held on Monday, April 13th at the Gregory Cemetry in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
