Brenda Forman, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, April 29th, at her home.
Brenda was born in Redbird, KY on March 12, 1955, a daughter of the late Rex and June Allen Forman.
Brenda is survived by her son, Donnie Henson, of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brothers and sisters: Oakley Forman of Manchester, Velman Forman of Manchester, Billie Jo Smallwood of Manchester, and Freida Bellew of Corbin; her special friend, Wayne Smith of Otter Creek; her grandchildren: Megan Bishop, Shawn Bishop, Brad Bishop, Josh Henson, Devon Henson, and Shawana Henson; and her great-grandchildren: Hayden Henson, Hunter Henson, Madison Henson, Ryland Reid, Bentley Shepherd, Brayson Shepherd, and Cassidy Downey.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her daughter, J.J. Bishop.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, May 3rd at Britton Funeral Home, with George Davidson and Tony Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Cotton Bend Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, May 2nd at Britton Funeral Home.
