Brenda Fran Bricker, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, June 17th, at her home.
Brenda was born in Detroit, MI on August 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Shirley and Doris Marie Kahn Gray.
She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Bricker; her daughter, Doris Faye Tuttle; and her grandchildren: Alexis Tuttle, Emma Tuttle, and Riley Tuttle, all of Manchester.
Brenda is also survived by her brother, Kevin Gray of Illinois, and sister, Cynthia Gray of Manchester; and a special niece, Jamie Ogden and husband Scott of Redford, MI.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, June 21st at Britton Funeral Home.
