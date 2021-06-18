Brenda Fran Bricker, 68, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, June 17th, at her home. 

Brenda was born in Detroit, MI on August 12, 1952, a daughter of the late Shirley and Doris Marie Kahn Gray. 

She is survived by her husband, Robert W. Bricker; her daughter, Doris Faye Tuttle; and her grandchildren: Alexis Tuttle, Emma Tuttle, and Riley Tuttle, all of Manchester. 

Brenda is also survived by her brother, Kevin Gray of Illinois, and sister, Cynthia Gray of Manchester; and a special niece, Jamie Ogden and husband Scott of Redford, MI. 

Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, June 21st at Britton Funeral Home. 

Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, June 21st at Britton Funeral Home.

Service information

Jun 21
Visitation
Monday, June 21, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
Jun 21
Service
Monday, June 21, 2021
3:00PM
Britton Funeral Home
27 Old US 421
Manchester, KY 40962
