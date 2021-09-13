Brenda G. Bowling, born April 8, 1951, in Delbarton WV to Cecil and Roxy Hopkins. She passed into eternal life on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Saint Joseph Health in London, Ky. She was 70 years old. She was a long-time resident of Tyner, KY. By occupation, she was a cook and factory worker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending her time working with her flowers and plants, crafting, going to senior citizens, and being with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Roxy. Daughter Rachel Collins. Grandson: Trevor Collins. Sisters: Ronda Foust, Dinah Lavine, Tonya Dixon, and Kimberly Styles. She is survived by her children: Eric Bowling (Melanie) Big Creek, KY, and Jason Bowling (Kendra) Roark, KY. Grandchildren: Blu Schillings TN, Lacy Collins (Alex) Columbia, KY, Tia Collins (Brandon) Russell Springs, KY, Erica Bowling Big Creek, KY, Jobe Bowling Lexington, KY, Erin Bowling Big Creek, KY, Jagger Bowling Roark (Morgan), KY, Ashton Bowling, Roark, Ky. Great Grandchildren: Brinlee Tooley, Ares Crew, Kelti Tooley, and Easton Allen. Brothers: John Hopkins (Robin) OH, Greg Hopkins TN, Robin Hopkins (Teri) TN. Sisters: Kay Unroe TX, Merle Creed TX, Carol Richards (Roger) TN, Karen Watson (Dave) TX. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Graveside service will be performed on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST/ 1:00 PM CST at Trevor Collins Cemetery in Nancy KY with Rev. Charlie Collins officiating. Visitation at gravesite will begin at 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Weekly COVID-19 report
- Covid-19 Update August 12, 2021
- Southeast announces mask mandate effective Aug. 6
- COVID surge prompts new guidelines in Knox County
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Gay kills huge rattler!
- Ohio man found in wrecked Jeep with underage girl
- Investigation lands four in jail along with possession charges
- More arrests coming in line thefts, says detective
- Is the Chesnut House haunted?
- Craft named new SOAR Community Coordinator
- Jarvis charged with trafficking meth
- Nice Appetizer, But What’s For Dinner?
- Goose Rock/Big Creek vs. Manchester/Burning Springs
- Douglas Wayne Reid
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.