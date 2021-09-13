Brenda G. Bowling, born April 8, 1951, in Delbarton WV to Cecil and Roxy Hopkins. She passed into eternal life on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Saint Joseph Health in London, Ky. She was 70 years old. She was a long-time resident of Tyner, KY. By occupation, she was a cook and factory worker. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending her time working with her flowers and plants, crafting, going to senior citizens, and being with her family. She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil and Roxy. Daughter Rachel Collins. Grandson: Trevor Collins. Sisters: Ronda Foust, Dinah Lavine, Tonya Dixon, and Kimberly Styles. She is survived by her children: Eric Bowling (Melanie) Big Creek, KY, and Jason Bowling (Kendra) Roark, KY. Grandchildren: Blu Schillings TN, Lacy Collins (Alex) Columbia, KY, Tia Collins (Brandon) Russell Springs, KY, Erica Bowling Big Creek, KY, Jobe Bowling Lexington, KY, Erin Bowling Big Creek, KY, Jagger Bowling Roark (Morgan), KY, Ashton Bowling, Roark, Ky. Great Grandchildren: Brinlee Tooley, Ares Crew, Kelti Tooley, and Easton Allen. Brothers: John Hopkins (Robin) OH, Greg Hopkins TN, Robin Hopkins (Teri) TN. Sisters: Kay Unroe TX, Merle Creed TX, Carol Richards (Roger) TN, Karen Watson (Dave) TX. She also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Graveside service will be performed on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST/ 1:00 PM CST at Trevor Collins Cemetery in Nancy KY with Rev. Charlie Collins officiating. Visitation at gravesite will begin at 1:00 PM EST/12:00 PM CST.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Bowling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

