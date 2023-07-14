Brenda Gail Baird, 56, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, July 10th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Brenda was born in Oneida, KY on May 5, 1967, a daughter of Betty Buttery Fisher and the late Eddie Fisher.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Johnny Baird, and her sons: Johnathon Baird, Stephen Baird, and Brandon Baird, all of Manchester; and by her mother, Betty Fisher of College Corner, OH.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brian Baird and John Baird; by Michelle Baird and Kelsie Harris, who Brenda thought of as daughters; by the following brothers and sisters: Roger Fisher of Manchester, Darrell Fisher of Manchester, Eddie Fisher, Jr. of College Corner, OH, Abby Grubb of College Corner, OH, and Betty Marie Fisher of Liberty, IN; and by two special friends, Sherry Hughett and Melissa Hamilton.
In addition to her father, Brenda was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lily Baird.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, July 17th at Britton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at the Baird Cemetery.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 16th at Britton Funeral Home.
