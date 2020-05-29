Mrs. Brenda Joyce Scalf Rice, age 69 departed this life on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at her home. She was born on Monday, March 5, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Millerd Winkler and Delphia Denny Haggard. She worked in U.S. Immigration Services for Homeland Security, a member of the Church of God Worship Center and a member of the Order of Eastern Star.
She leaves to mourn her passing her beloved husband of over 34 years Herman Rice, her daughter: Lisa Ann Jackson and her son: Larry Scalf, her step-children: Andy Rice, Jim Rice and Joe Rice, 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Also surviving are her brothers and sisters: Gary Winkler, Fred Winkler, Janet Harrison and Tina Thompson.
Funeral Services, visitation and burial will be private.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.