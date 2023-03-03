Brenda Joyce Webb departed this life on Tuesday, February 28th, 2023 at the age of 76 years, 9 months, and 14 days.

She was the daughter of the late James and Velma Harper.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Webb; one grandson, Devin Andrew Webb; and 2 sons-in-law, Brent Partin and James Smith.

She leaves to mourn her passing her daughters: Merilda Gibson and Ronald, Sarah Canada and CJ, Karla Webb and Chris, Wanda Hammer, Margaret Mayes, and Julie Wilson; and her sons: Joe Webb and Joy, Ben Webb and Rose, Kirby Webb and Priscilla, James Webb and Lisa, and Chris Collins.

She is survived by 20 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, and by a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, March 3rd at Britton Funeral Home.

Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 4th at Britton Funeral Home, with Bill Gibson and Kelly Partin officiating. Singing will be by Allen Mason and McKayla Webb. Pallbearers will be: Randall Partin, Aaron Cunningham, Daniel Webb, Deon McCulley, Jacob Smith, Josh Riley, Trevor Webb, Chris Collins, and Logan Webb. Burial will follow at the Engine Cemetery.

