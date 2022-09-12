Brenda Lee Jarvis, age 77 of Manchester, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, September 9, 2022 at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Saturday, January 6, 1945 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Elbert and Ora Halcomb Reed.
She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Penny Kelly & Johnny, Janice Bryd & Michael, Ora Lou Jarvis and Roy Jarvis, Jr. and Anna; these grandchildren: Jeremiah Kelly, Janetta Kelly, Jacob Smith, Alivia Williams, Joshua Jarvis, Kayla Jarvis, Kristal Jarvis, Kimberely Reid, Clifford James Jarvis, Christian Breana Jarvis, Kenneth Dewight Jarvis and Alyssa Jarvis; 22 great grandchildren and these sisters and brother; Sandra Sue Henson, Bobbie Stevens, Shirley Robinson and Danny Reid.
She was preceded in death by her parents: Elbert and Ora Halcomb Reed, her son Clifford Jarvis, her grand daughter Aleshia Jarvis and these siblings; Leamon Reid, Eddie Reid, Faye Downey, Wilma Stallings, Remona Allison and Phyllis Kaye Reid.
Funeral Services for Brenda Lee Jarvis will be conducted on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. James Wagers and Sister Beulah Kemp officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Sandlin Cemetery in the Sandlin Branch Community.
The family of Brenda Lee Jarvis will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, September 17, 2022 after 11:00 A.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home
