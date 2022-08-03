Brenda Ruth Webb, 81, of Oneida, KY, passed away Thursday, July 28th.
Brenda was born in Oneida, KY, on September, 6th, 1940, a daughter of the late Vernon and Laddie Britton Burns.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Theo Webb.
Brenda is survived by her son, Greg Webb of Morrow, OH.
She is also survived by the following sisters: Joyce Davidson of Oneida, Betty Hensley of TN, and Cathy Catching of London; the following grandchildren: Garrett Webb and fiancée Stephanie and Gregory and wife Cassondra Webb; and two great-grandchildren: Jax Webb and Jadelynn Webb.
In addition to her husband and parents, Brenda is preceded in death by her son, Gary Wayne Webb; and the following brothers: Con Burns, Bobby Burns, Donald Burns, and Mike Burns.
A memorial service for Brenda will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.