Brenda Sester, 67, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, July 21st, at her home.
Brenda was born in Manchester, KY on May 21, 1954, a daughter of Edith Senters Smallwood and the late Amos Hubbard.
She is survived by her husband, Ricky Sester; her mother, Edith Smallwood; and her daughter, Amanda Denise Davidson and husband Chad, all of Manchester.
Brenda is also survived by her grandchildren: Brianna Colwell, Ashlyn Colwell, and Zoey Colwell; and by her brothers: Eddie Joe Hubbard and wife Judy of Manchester, Amos Hubbard and wife Lois of Frankfort, and Tim Hubbard and wife Tammy of Manchester.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 24th at Britton Funeral Home, with Ronnie Smith and George Davidson officiating. Burial will follow in the Martin Cemetery on Island Creek.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, July 24th at Britton Funeral Home.
