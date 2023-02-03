Brenda Sue Gray Dezarn, 69, of Manchester, KY, passed away Monday, January 30th, at the University Of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
Brenda was born in Oneida, KY on June 20, 1953, a daughter of the late Cecil and Fronia Hubbard Gray. She was a member of the Mud Lick Baptist Church.
Brenda is survived by her husband of 50 years, Clarence Dezarn; and by her children: Doug Dezarn and wife Renee, Lesley Ann Collins, and Samantha Lynn Spurlock and husband Matthew, all of Manchester.
She is also survived by her brother and sisters: Russell Gray and wife Joan, Marietta Smith and husband Walker, Glenda Dezarn, and Jeanette House, all of Manchester; her grandchildren: Nathan Collins, Brooklyn Dezarn, and Samuel Matthew Spurlock; her sister-in-law, Charlotte Stewart; and by a host of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was preceded in death by her sister, Joetta Gray.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 5th at Britton Funeral Home, with Harold Jones officiating. Burial will follow at the Hubbard Cemetery on Goose Rock.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, February 4th at Britton Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.