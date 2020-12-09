On December 8, 2020 at approximately 1:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and Deputy Paul Michael Whitehead arrested Susan Brewer, 40 of Woolum. The arrest occurred on Muddy Gap Road when Deputies responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated male subject at a business when the above mentioned subject was located. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject had an active Indictment Warrant out of Laurel County for Trafficking Methamphetamine. Also, located on the subject’s person were marijuana and other illegal controlled substances. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Chief Chris Fultz, Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs and Officer Chris Curry. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Susan Brewer, 40 was charged with:
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Possession of Marijuana
• Possession of a Controlled Substance, 3rd Degree
