Brian Adam Hibbard, 35, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, June 3rd, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.
Brian was born in Manchester, KY, on January 27th, 1986, a son of the late Woody Taylor.
He is survived by his mother, Lizzie Mills Henson of Manchester, KY. Also, by the following brothers and sisters: Donnie Hibbard and Wife Lolena, Thomas Hibbard and wife Alice, Ance Hibbard and wife Jada, Sandra Mills and husband Roger, and Angel Henson and husband Dewey, all of Manchester, KY.
He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews: Crystal Hibbard, Gary Hibbard (Mary), Tosha Harris (Mark Bennett), Jessica Ortiz (Mateo Villa), Matthew Rogers, Timothy Rogers (Opal), Sarah Mills, Dewey Henson (Kayla Gadd), Brittany Jackson (Jamie), Charlie Hibbard, Shannon Hibbard, TT Hibbard, Donnie E. Hibbard, Anthony (Big A) Hibbard (Stephanie Chapman), Elizabeth Fields (Nathan), Natasha Delk, Stephanie Wagers (Josh), Dustin Hibbard, Damian Hibbard, Casey Hibbard, and Yasmin Walker.
Services for Brian will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, June 9th, at Hibbard Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.