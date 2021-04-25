Brian Ellis Boggs, age 54, of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021.
He leaves behind his daughter, Bryanna Boggs of Gray, KY; his brother, Gregory Boggs of Manchester, KY; his grandson, Lance plus a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Betty Hubbard Boggs.
Brian was employed by General Shale Brick for more than seven years. He served as a volunteer firefighter in Woodbine, KY. He was a loving brother and son, and he loved all of his family. Brian enjoyed sports, and his happy place was the beach.
Funeral services for Brian Ellis Boggs were held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of House-Rawlings Funeral Home with Bro. Gene Greene officiating. Burial followed at the Brummett Cemetery in London, Kentucky. The family has entrusted House-Rawlings Funeral Home with the arrangements.
