The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that bridge maintenance operations will take place on KY 66 at mile point 32.58 in Clay County beginning Monday, April 24, and lasting until Friday, May 5.
The bridge will be reduced to one lane with temporary traffic signals.
KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect significant delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
