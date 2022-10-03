Senate President Robert Stivers rolled up his sleeves and struck the first blow to Manchester's biggest troublesome spot Monday morning.
Stivers operated an excavator to start the demolition process of Bridge Street Apartments.
Those in attendance said it was a historic day for Manchester and started the renovation process of downtown.
"This is a very historic day for our town," the senator said. "We revitalization of Manchester has officially started."
By the end of the day Monday, the building is expected to be on the ground.
