The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that Roots Branch Road (CR 1255), located off of KY 80 at mile point 2.970 in Clay County, will be closed for a bridge replacement project beginning Wednesday, April 1.
The road is expected to re-open Friday, May 15. A signed detour will be in place while the bridge closure is in effect. The detour route will be via Reynolds Road.
This bridge is part of the Transportation Cabinet’s Bridging Kentucky program. Bridging Kentucky is a commitment to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealth’s bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the Commonwealth. The program is designed to open closed structures, improve bridge lifespans and ensure appropriate weight capacities are met, and improve access and mobility for all Kentuckians.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.
The date and time could be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.govor contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
For more information on Bridging Kentucky, or to access a public feedback form on these and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.
Editor's note: A map of the project is available here: https://content.govdelivery.com/attachments/KYTC/2020/03/25/file_attachments/1410232/Clay_Roots%20Branch%20Rd%20and%20KY80_Bridge.jpg
