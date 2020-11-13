It’s that time of year. The time when you can see it in their eyes…the rut is on! I’m not talking about the bucks, I’m talking more about the hunters as they prepare for what they’ve been waiting for all year long.
The gun portion of Kentucky’s deer season starts Saturday, November 14th and will run through November 29th.
Kyle Sams, deer and elk program coordinator for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, said this year’s deer harvest could be one for the record books.
“Hunters in Kentucky harvested 1,637 deer during the opening weekend of archery season, which was a record high,” Sams said. “That pace carried through the month of September, when hunters harvested 7,980 deer, also a record for the month of September. If that pace continues, we can expect to surpass the record for total deer harvested in 2015.
Hunters took 155,730 deer during the 2015 season. In 2019, deer harvest numbers came close to that record with a harvest of 148,395 animals harvested. Numbers from early archery season support a strong start to this year.
As of Monday, XXX had been checked in for Clay County, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife. XX bucks and XX doe equal the total with 55 killed by archery, XX by firearm, XX by muzzleloader and X with a crossbow.
KDFW game warden Chris Meadows says he is expecting this to be a good harvest year for Clay County.
“We had 603 checked in last year which was down from the 657 killed the previous year,” he said. “In 2017 we had a large number of deer die from Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in eastern Kentucky. Clay County was hit hard, but I expect our numbers will go up.”
Meadows credits the upwards harvest number due to a good mast crop production and favorable weather conditions in the summer and spring.
“I’ve not seen any signs of disease and we have a nice mast crop harvest,” he said. “I look for our numbers to increase.”
Meadows reminds hunters they must have a valid hunting license and deer permit.
“As always I want to remind everyone to practice hunter safety and wear the required orange hat and vest,” he said. “All deer must be checked in through the telecheck system at 1-800-245-4263. Clay County’s code is 026.”
Red Bird WMA will also be open for gun hunting this year for the first three days of the season only. It will remain open for archery/crossbow during the regular hunting season. Clay County’s other WMA, Burchell-Beech Creek, will be open under regular hunting season as applicable.
Deer Harvest Numbers
Clay County since Telecheck
Started in 1999.
1999-368
2000-405
2001-455
2002-628
2003-639
2004-741
2005-627
2006-644
2007-671
2008-585
2009-658
2010-624
2011-752
2012-897
2013-860
2014-671
2015-1,141
2016-845
2017-514
2018-657
2019-603
