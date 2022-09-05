Did you know a world-famous actress once gave a Gum Branch man a cat that he kept frozen after it died? Or did you know one of the country’s most notorious men is from Sexton’s Creek?
That’s only two of the many interesting things those attending the Clay County Historical Society’s Magical History Tours learned over the last few weeks.
Over 100 participated in the second round of tours given by the society this month featuring the Burning Springs area of the county, according to society President Mike White.
Last year the society had an overwhelming response to their first set of tours covering the Oneida area which spurred the idea to provide more.
“We’ve had a huge outpouring of interest in our tours,” he said. “Our Oneida tours were booked as were these.”
White says it’s the goal of the society to bring the history “to the people.”
“We have one of the most successful historical societies in the state,” he said. “We’ve had two award-winning books that have sold out and opened The Clay We Were Museum all in the last five years.”
Patrons got to hear stories from tour guides Douglas Adams and James Davidson on a wide variety of characters including the famous artist Henry Faulkner, who grew up on Gum Branch and left his home place to famous playwright Tennessee Williams upon his death.
“He was quite the character to say the least,” Davidson said.
We don’t want to giveaway too much information provided during the tours as more are being planned in the very near future.
“We are discussing a fall tour,” White said. “More information will be available soon.”
If you’ve not been on a Magical History Tour or visited The Clay, We Were Museum, I encourage you to make plans soon!
Oh…you want to know who the famous actress was? Make sure you purchase ‘The Outrageous Life of Henry Faulkner’ by the late former society President Charles House. You can purchase the book and many more from the society’s website at clayfamilies.org
