Mr. Britt Estes Brown, age 53 of Corbin, Kentucky and formerly of Manchester, Kentucky passed away on Thursday afternoon at the Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.
He was the father of Emily Lauren Brown of Athens, Georgia and Chelsea Mays of East Bernstadt, Kentucky. He was the son of Willard & Drucie Brown of Manchester, Kentucky. He was the brother of Jimmy Brown and wife, Lisa of Manchester, Kentucky and Jackenson Guerrier and wife, Anna of Tampa, Florida. He was the uncle of Grace Brown, Kelsey Brown-Gaydos and Austin Brown all of Manchester, Kentucky and Keith Brown of Portland, Main.
He was a licensed Funeral Director and Embalmer and of the Baptist faith. He loved the lake life. Always boating and fishing in his spare time.
Following his wishes, the family has chosen cremation. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Laurel Funeral Home is honored to be of service to the Brown family.
Courtesy announcement for Laurel Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.