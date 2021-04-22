Bro. Mike Smith age 59 formerly of Elizabethtown passed away Tuesday night, April 20th at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. He was born in Cincinnati, OH. Bro. Mike was involved in multiple endeavors through-out his life but the most important was being an ordained pastor. He began his ministry at the age of 18 as an evangelist in Manchester, KY. He was a member of Shepherds Way Community Church in Rineyville. Bro. Mike was a former employee at Lincoln Trail in Radcliff.
He was preceded in death by his father Brent A. Smith.
Bro. Mike is survived by one son Michael Brent Smith of Italy
Four daughters-Amy Carroll & her husband Jeff of Munfordville
Brittany Webb & her husband John of Lancaster
Shawna Stratton & her husband Chris of Lancaster
Kennedy Smith of Italy
His mother-Betty L. Smith of Independence
Two brothers-Glen Smith & his wife Teresa of Rickman, TN
Douglas Smith & his wife Lisa Jo of Independence
One sister-Debra Smith of Florence
Eight grandchildren-Justin, Erin, Matthew, Tristan, Kylie, Presley, Kinley & Levi
Funeral services for Bro. Mike Smith will be 2pm EST Friday, April 23 at the Cornerstone Church of God in Elizabethtown with Bro. Jay Boyd officiating. Burial will be in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm CST at the Sego Funeral Home and at the Cornerstone Church of God after 1pm EST Friday until the service time at 2pm EST.
