Bro. Mike Smith age 59 formerly of Elizabethtown passed away Tuesday night, April 20th at Signature Health Care in Horse Cave. He was born in Cincinnati, OH. Bro. Mike was involved in multiple endeavors through-out his life but the most important was being an ordained pastor. He began his ministry at the age of 18 as an evangelist in Manchester, KY. He was a member of Shepherds Way Community Church in Rineyville. Bro. Mike was a former employee at Lincoln Trail in Radcliff. 

He was preceded in death by his father Brent A. Smith. 

Bro. Mike is survived by one son Michael Brent Smith of Italy 

Four daughters-Amy Carroll & her husband Jeff of Munfordville 

Brittany Webb & her husband John of Lancaster 

Shawna Stratton & her husband Chris of Lancaster 

Kennedy Smith of Italy 

His mother-Betty L. Smith of Independence 

Two brothers-Glen Smith & his wife Teresa of Rickman, TN 

Douglas Smith & his wife Lisa Jo of Independence 

One sister-Debra Smith of Florence 

Eight grandchildren-Justin, Erin, Matthew, Tristan, Kylie, Presley, Kinley & Levi 

Funeral services for Bro. Mike Smith will be 2pm EST Friday, April 23 at the Cornerstone Church of God in Elizabethtown with Bro. Jay Boyd officiating. Burial will be in the Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens. 

Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8pm CST at the Sego Funeral Home and at the Cornerstone Church of God after 1pm EST Friday until the service time at 2pm EST.

To plant a tree in memory of Bro. Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Help us serve you better!

Your newspaper is brought to you by professionals that live in and contribute to this community! Please continue to support reliable, local journalism by subscribing to your newspaper. Click the button below, or call your newspaper office today!

Tags

Recommended for you