Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France arrested JR Brock age 36 of East Bernstadt on Monday evening August 24, 2020 at approximately 7:17 PM. The arrest occurred on Star Hill Road, approximately 3 miles north of London after Deputy France observed a Kawasaki dirt bike speeding and driving recklessly along a public roadway there. Deputy France initiated his emergency equipment attempting a stop on the vehicle reportedly driving 70 mph in a 25 speed zone. The motorcycle failed to stop,continuing driving recklessly and the driver of the motorcycle lost control striking a ditch and barbed wire fence. The driver then fled on foot into the woods into a briar thicket where he was arrested without incident.
This individual was charged with speeding more than 26 mph over the limit; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – motor vehicle; fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; failure to comply with helmet law; unapproved or no protective device; careless driving; driving on DUI suspended license – second offense; reckless driving. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached provided the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Photo of scene of arrest provided by the Laurel County Sheriff's office. Assisting at the scene was: Laurel Sheriff's Sgt. Greg Poynter, Deputy Jamie Etherton, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, and Deputy Hobie Daugherty.
