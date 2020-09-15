Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Brent France along with Deputy Hunter Disney and Deputy Hobie Daugherty arrested Todd Vincent Brock age 43 of East Bernstadt on Sunday night September 13, 2020 at approximately 9 PM. The arrest occurred off Dean Hundley Road approximately 5 miles north of London while deputies were investigating the theft of a large industrial air-conditioning unit from a business off North Laurel Rd. Information was developed from video surveillance showing a blue Dodge Dakota pickup that was a suspect vehicle. The owner of the pickup was located off Dean Hundley Road and a suspect was identified. Deputies were able to recover parts of the air-conditioning unit that had already been dismantled to be hauled off for scrap. Todd Vincent Brock was charged with theft by unlawful taking $500 or more but under $10,000. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. 

