Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 31, 2021 at approximately 12:39 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Lee Brown, 34 of Oneida. The arrest occurred on Highway 80 when Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop for vehicle infractions. Upon making contact with the above mentioned subject, it was confirmed that the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. In plain view, K9 Officer Ryan Jackson with the Manchester City Police observed a large plastic baggy containing a crystal substance. Also, during the search deputies located marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson and Officer Shawn Curry.
Lee Brown, 34 was charged with:
• One Headlight
• Serving Warrant of Arrest
• Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (< 2 GMS Methamphetamine)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Possession of Marijuana
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.