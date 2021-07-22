Mr. Brownlow Arnett, Jr., age 76 departed this life on Monday, July 19, 2021 at his home.  He was born on June 22, 1945 in Oneida, Kentucky to Brownlow Arnett, Sr. and Fannie (Hensley) Arnett.  He was a retired heavy equipment operator for road construction and a veteran of the United States Army.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Sonja Arnett and Wesley Robinson; Leslie Arnett Lunsford and Joshua Henson; his grandchildren:  Morgan Arnett, Brittany and Byron Hooker; his life partner:  Sophia Sizemore; his special friend:  Leslie CoJack Henson; and his sister:  Lillis Yvonne Byrd; his nieces and nephews:  David and wife Jackie; Karen and husband George, Kim; and Phillip and wife Amanda.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Brownlow Arnett, Sr. and Fannie Arnett; and his son:  Scott Arnett.

Funeral Services for Mr. Brownlow Arnett will be conducted on Thursday, July 22 at 2:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.  Rev. Scotty Jewell will be presiding.  Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.  The family will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday after 12:00 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

