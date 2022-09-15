Bruce David Howard, age 59 of Manchester, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday - September 10, 2022 at Advent Health Manchester. He was born on Tuesday - August 20, 1963 in Bedford, Indiana to the union of James Bruce Howard and Clemie Cleo Harmon Howard.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children; Makisha Ann Sumner, David Russell Howard and Brittany Cleo Goins; his grandchildren: Caitlin Sumner, Joshua Sumner, Whitney Sumner, Brooklyn Sumner, Steven Cameron Howard, Macie Kay Howard, Sai Ezekiel Goins, Amanda Rin Hughes, Allison Leeanna Howard and Larayna Hope Howard. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters; Beverly Stevens, James Howard, Melissa Hamilton, Rebecca Howard, Jennifer Howard Jones and Clayton Russell Howard.
He was preceded in death by his parents; James Bruce Howard and Clemie Cleo Harmon Howard, one son; Steven Bruce Howard and one brother; Darrell Wayne Howard.
Funeral services for Bruce David Howard will be conducted on Friday - September 16, 2022 at 12:00 P.M. in the Rominger Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Brad Stevens and Shirley Joe Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family of Bruce David Howard will receive friends and loved ones on Thursday - September 15, 2022 from 6:00 until 9:00 P.M. at the Rominger Funeral Home.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home
