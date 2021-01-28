Bruce Napier, 51, of Manchester, KY, passed away Saturday, January 23rd, at his home.
Bruce was born in Beverly, KY on June 28, 1969, a son of the late Phillip and Edith Henson Napier.
He is survived by his wife, Colleen Miracle Napier, his children: Bruce Dalton (Sarah Spare) Napier of Tennessee, Tara Crocker of Maine, Jessica Combs of Manchester, Sadie Combs of Manchester, and Jennifer Combs of Hazard, KY; and his special friend, Anna Lawson.
Bruce is also survived by his brothers: Donnie Napier of North Carolina, Calvin Napier of Indiana, Charles Napier of Manchester, and Michael Napier of Manchester; and by 10 grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY. Burial will follow in the Henson Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 30th at Britton Funeral Home in Manchester, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.