Bruce Wayne Feltner, 61, of Franklin, Indiana, passed away on Monday, February 27, 2023 in Columbus, Indiana surrounded by his loved ones. He will be forever loved and forever remembered.
Bruce was born September 23, 1961 in Manchester, Kentucky to Pearl and Beatrice (Henson) Feltner.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father, Pearl Feltner. He is survived by his mother, Beatrice Feltner; three sons, Brandon, Greg, and Travis; his fiancé, Teresa McCray, and her kids, Crystal, Ariel, Steven, and Sheena; his aunt and uncle, Jeff and Bonnie Longfellow, and a whole lot of grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 7:00pm at Shelby Street Pentecostal Lighthouse, located at 8620 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, IN 46227, with visitation from 4:00pm until the funeral hour. Pastor Wayne Grace and Pastor Tony Smith are to officiate. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, Indiana.
Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home & Simple Cremation ~ Whiteland Chapel. 729 N. US Highway 31, Whiteland, IN 46184. (317) 535-6880. www.jessenfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.