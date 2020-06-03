What should have been a normal traffic stop in the early morning hours of Thursday morning turned into a multi-county police chase that lasted over an hour and landed one man in jail.
Clay deputy sheriff Wes Brumley was patrolling on north highway U.S. 421 and attempted to stop a vehicle with one headlight and rear license plate not illuminated.
“When I activated by emergency equipment the Ford Ranger truck sped up,” Brumley said.
The deputy than realized the truck wasn’t going to stop as it accelerated to speeds over 80 mph and at times, going in the opposite lane of traffic and nearly caused several collisions.
The chase spread across Clay, Jackson and Laurel counties in the Fogertown/Burning Springs area on several different roads.
The vehicle became disabled on Bridge Branch Road.
“Once the vehicle stopped, I exited my patrol car in attempt to apprehend the man,” Brumley said. “The truck then came out of gear and started rolling back down the hill in the direct path of KSP trooper J. McCowan and I.”
The deputy was struck in the back by the driver’s door while he attempted to apprehend the driver. The trooper rushed to assist Brumley in the arrest and the vehicle struck all three knocking them into his cruiser. The truck continued to roll down hill and over an embankment.
The officers apprehended Jonathan Brumley, 47, of Manchester.
“He resisted arrest and refused to give us his hands,” Brumley said. “We used the least amount of force necessary to place him under arrest.”
Brumley now faces a host of charges including; wanton endangerment 1st, operating on suspended/revoked operator’s license, reckless driving, failure of owner to maintain insurance, one headlight, rear license not illuminated, improper equipment, fleeing or evading police 1st, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.
