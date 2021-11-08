Bryon Jacob Hollin, infant son of Brian Hollin and Bertha Isgrigg, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, November 5th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Bryon is survived by his parents, Brian Hollin and Bertha Isgrigg; his brother and sister, Brennen Isgrigg and Grace Isgrigg, all of Manchester, KY.
He is also survived by his grandfathers, Lloyd England (Lisa) and Bobby Goins (Leah Collins); his great grandmother and great grandfather, Bertha Goins and Frank Goins.
Graveside services for Bryon will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, November 9th, at the Goins and Minton Cemetery in Manchester, KY, with George Roberts, Chalk Robinson, and Roe Gibson officiating.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
