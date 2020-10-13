An East Manchester man allegedly threatened his mother and fled the scene where he was later found trying to hide.
City Police officer Jeremy Garrison responded to a residence on Third Street in the early morning hours of Tuesday morning.
A woman reported her son was causing problems and refused to leave the residence.
When Garrison arrived he noticed James Bundy walk off the porch and around the side of the house while he spoke to his mother.
Officers attempted to locate Bundy at the residence but he had fled.
Moments later a neighbor called and reported a man was hiding in their camper. When officers arrived they found Bundy hiding inside the camper.
Bundy, 30, was charged with fleeing or evading police 2nd degree (on foot) and criminal trespassing 2nd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.