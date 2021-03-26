Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 23, 2021 at approximately 1:30 PM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Deputy Paul Whitehead, CSO Supervisor Dewey Grubb and PAO Trent Baker arrested John Stevens 26 of ArrowHead Court. The arrest occurred after deputies was dispatched to an active breaking and entering on Ham Hollow Road. While enroute to the location, homeowners advised the subject took off on foot. Deputies located the subject on Ham Hollow Road and through investigation it was determined that the subject attempted to gain entry into the dwelling along with being determined manifestly under the influence. While being booked into the Clay County Detention Center, Clay County Deputy Jailer Mills located plastic baggie containing marijuana on the subject’s person.
John Stevens, 26 was charged with:
• Burglary 1st Degree
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled Substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Drug Paraphernalia Buy/Possess
• Promoting Contraband 1st Degree
