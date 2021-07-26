On July 26, 2021 at approximately 9:20 AM Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson along with Chief Deputy Clifton Jones, Deputy Paul Whitehead and Deputy Dewey Grubb arrested John Stapleton, 33 of Maple Street. The arrest occurred at a residence off of Maple Street when Units located the subject attempting to hide in a closet inside the residence. Once the subject was being placed under arrest the subject began to fight with Sheriff Robinson and Deputies on scene, after a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. The arrest occurred after a follow up investigation which determined that the above mentioned subject had burglarized a residence off of Fox Hollow Road along with stealing numerous vehicles in the area. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs.
John Stapleton, 33 was charged with:
• Theft By Unlawful Taking –Auto 3 Count
• Burglary 3rd Degree
• Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry 1st Off
• Resisting Arrest
