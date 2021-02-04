Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler along with Deputy Travis Napier and Deputy Brent France arrested Brandon Burkhart age 33 of Manchester on Wednesday evening February 3, 2021 at approximately 7:25 PM. The arrest occurred on West Hal Rogers Pkwy. in London after this subject was charged on a Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court regarding charges of flagrant nonsupport. In addition, this subject was charged on a second Clay District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of assault – 4th degree. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
