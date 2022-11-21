Burley "Possum" Sizemore, Jr., 72, of Oneida, KY, passed away Friday, November 18th, at his home.
Burley was born in Manchester, KY on May 14, 1950, a son of the late Burley and Maggie Burns Sizemore.
Burley is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Woods Sizemore; his son, Jimmy Darrell Sizemore and wife Vanessa; and his daughter, Chrissy Bishop, all of Oneida.
He is also survived by his sister, Dessie Blackwell of Ohio; and his grandchildren: Courtney Abner and husband Joshua, Paige Sizemore, Elaina Sizemore, Tyler Bishop, and Caley Bishop.
In addition to his parents, Burley was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: William Sizemore, Vaughn Barger, Alton Barger, Jewell Couch, Wanda Collins, and Felsie Couch.
Services will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, November 23rd at the Panco Community Church in Oneida, KY, with Teddy Couch and Jerry Rice officiating. Burial will follow at the Haystack Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM on Tuesday, November 22nd at the Panco Community Church in Oneida, KY.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
