Statement from the Manchester Fire Department-
Over the last 9 days of November our firefighters have been none stop running calls for service. Our department has responded to approximately 30 calls for service in the last several days. Majority of these calls have been Wildland Fires that have gotten out of control from someone burning garbage.
Currently Clay County and Manchester is currently under a Fire Weather Warning and we’re urging everyone to please DO NOT burn anything due to the extreme fire conditions present.
If you do attempt to burn trash the fire can and will become uncontrollable quickly possibly causing your home or someone else’s home to be in danger.
As always our crew stands ready to respond to your emergency!
