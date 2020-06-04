(Editor’s Note: In 1960, four men were caught with a large amount of counterfeit money in Clay County. The illegal money was rumored to have mafia ties with the Chicago Mob. This is a collaboration of stories printed about the incident.)
Four men were captured in Clay County with approximately $15,000 in counterfeit money that may be linked to the mafia.
During the examining trial, the men were identified as Ray and Pershing Napier, formerly of Clay County, George Swanson, 39 and Burdette Copps, 38, both of Chicago, Illinois.
The examining trial was held in federal court in London and evidence produced left “no doubt in my mind that sufficient probably cause has been established to hold you for a federal grand jury” the sitting judge said.
The judge went on to say he felt Copps and Swanson had led the two younger men into the scheme to turn “bad money into good money.”
The investigation was being conducted by federal agents and state agents along with County Attorney Lester H. Burns.
The story says, “Burns is the fast-thinking, quick-acting attorney who caused the four to be arrested at Bullskin, shortly after they began distributing the money.”
Burns account of the story is as follows:
“I was in my father’s store at Bullskin when a man walked in and laid a $10 bill on the counter and asked dad for a pack of cigarettes. I picked up the bill to hand it across the counter when I noticed that it did not feel right. Holding it up to the light I examined it closer and told my father it was a fake bill. Dad turned to the man and told him his money wasn’t worth 10 cents and that it was phony. The man told me he had gotten it from a bootlegger down the road and started to get really nervous. He said he was going back to the bootleggers place.”
Burns then said the man grabbed the bill from him and ran out the door. The attorney went to a neighbor’s house and called the police.
“I picked up Donald Brewster, 36, Ronald Burns, 21 and Franklin Burns, 25, all of Bullskin, and set out in pursuit of the man’s car,” Lester Burns said.
Burns, who is a former state policeman, said he was the only one in the car with a gun and he hoped to bluff the “crooks” when he caught up with them.
The former trooper said he overtook the men about four miles up the road from his father’s store because their car had stalled.
“I pulled my car in front of theirs and I jumped out,” he said as his chest swelled and the veins in his forehead flared. “I told the men in the car to keep them covered and ordered the others out of their car. I searched their car and found more fake money and a .38 special.”
State Trooper Eldon Powell arrived on the scene to help the attorney and take the men to jail. State detective Sam King and two treasury agents began an immediate investigation on the case.
Detective King said they out the men had passed $10 bills at four other country stores between Richmond and Manchester for cigarettes, gasoline and drinks. Burns added that he was greatly assisted by Amon Couch, the postmaster at Panco, who helped hold the men at bay until police arrived.
Only months later, three of the men pled guilty in federal court to sentences ranging from 60 days in jail to six years.
Swanson turned state’s evidence against his co-conspirator, Burdette Copps, and testified during Capps trial that they worked together to create the fake money. He said Copps was proficient in photography and wanted to know if he would partner with him on a counterfeit money scheme, which he agreed to do.
He went on to explain how the entire operation worked and everyone that was involved.
During Copps trial he said he knew nothing of a counterfeit ring that he was printing Christmas cards and denied having any knowledge of Swanson’s claims. He said the only reason he was in the car was because he had been having trouble with his wife and needed some time away.
The jury didn’t believe Copps’ story and found him guilty.
He was placed in the Laurel County Jail awaiting sentencing. Jail turnkeys found Copps dead the next morning as he had hung himself in his cell.
Police say he had used a necktie and belt to hang himself from an iron bar.
