Buron Gregory, 74, of Manchester, KY, passed away Friday, August 12th.
Buron was born in Manchester, KY on March 11, 1948, a son of the late Roy and Marie Jewell Hibbard Gregory. He worked as a coal miner, roofer, and plumber. Buron was a beekeeper, fisherman, and turtle hunter, and he liked to make baskets and birdhouses. He attended New Beginning Community Church.
Buron is survived by his wife, Doris Curry Gregory of Horse Creek; and his daughters, Melissa Lynn Gregory and Tammy Sue Rush, both of London, KY.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Haley Leighanna North and husband Zachary, Ashleigh Rush, Savannah Rush, and Devin Whitaker; his great-grandchild, Huxley Graham North; the following brothers and sisters: Arthur Randolph Ruth of Jupiter, FL, Gary Gregory and wife Dorothy of Irvine, KY, Kenny Gregory of Clarksville, IN, Melissa Stamper of London, KY, Kathleen Hubbard of McKee, KY, and Vera Louise Curry of London, KY; a very special sister-in-law, Mary Sue Curry Ross and husband Tex; and by 3 very special friends: Shawn Whitaker, Chris Bowling, and Russell Bowling.
In addition to his parents, Buron was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tollie James Rush; and his brother, Ray Gregory.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, August 15th at Britton Funeral Home, with Bobby Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Monday, August 15th at Britton Funeral Home.
