Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on November 26, 2021 at approximately 10:00 PM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley along with Deputy Jared Smith and Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Joshua Burton, 25 of Columbia. The arrest occurred when Deputy Brumley was dispatched to a complaint of a male subject brandishing a firearm during a dispute with a female subject. While Deputy Brumley was in the area, Deputy Brumley noted observing the vehicle matching the description at a high rate of speed. Deputy Brumley activated his emergency lights with intent to stop the vehicle at which time the driver accelerated the vehicle with intent of evading police. The subject then bailed out of the vehicle once it came to a stop and ran on foot approximately 100 yards before being apprehended. During the arrest the subject failed to obey lawful commands and actively resist. After a brief struggle the subject was arrested without further incident. Assisting was Manchester City Police K9 Officer Ryan Jackson, Officer Cody Blackwell, Det. Gary Jordan, Officer Derick Carr and Manchester City Police Officer Shawn Curry. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Joshua Burton, 25 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Adair County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Adair County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court(Adair County)
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court (Adair County)
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot)
• Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator License
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Reckless Driving
• Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree 1st Offense (Methamphetamine)
• Resisting Arrest
• Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.