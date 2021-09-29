Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on September 27, 2021 at approximately 12:17 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested James Riley, 39 of Sevier Branch. The arrest occurred inside Clay County District Court when the above mentioned subject attempted to turn in a completed rehabilitation certificate to the Clay County District Court Judge. Through contact with the rehabilitation center, it was confirmed that the subject had in fact altered the certificate to show completion of the course.
James Riley, 39 was charged with:
• Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd Degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.