Buster Bowling, age 86, of Franklin, OH, passed away, on January 27, 2021 at Atrium Medical Center. He was born on March 28, 1934 in Clay County, Kentucky to Lee and Sophia (Jones) Bowling. He was the owner of B & E Construction up to the 1980's. He enjoyed singing and playing the guitar with his son back in his younger days.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn (Gray) Bowling; a son, Timothy Bowling and numerous siblings. Buster is survived by 2 sons, Ronnie (Teresa) Bowling and Jerry (Bonnie) Bowling; 7 grandchildren; 9 great- grandchildren; and a brother, Arthur Bowling. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. Monday, February 1, 2021, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Rd., Germantown, OH, with a Graveside Service to follow at Springboro Cemetery. Dalton Funeral Home serving the family.
