Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on December 31, 2020 at approximately 8:30 AM Clay County Sheriff K9 Deputy Wes Brumley arrested Billy Buttery, 21 of Williamstown Road. The arrest occurred while K9 Deputy Brumley was conducting routine patrol and observed the above mentioned subject operating a motor vehicle at the intersection of South Highway 421 and Richmond Road. K9 Deputy Brumley conducted a traffic stop on the above mentioned subject when he witnessed the subject backing into oncoming traffic. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch it showed the subject was operating the motor vehicle on a DUI suspended license. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Antonio Dodson.
Billy Buttery, 21 was charged with:
• Careless Driving
• License to be in Possession
• Failure of Non-Owner Operator to Maintain Required Insurance
• Failure to Produce Insurance Card
• Driving on DUI Suspended License
