Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on March 5, 2022 at approximately 11:20 AM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Kendric Smith arrested Donnie Byrd, 33 of Woodbine Drive. The arrest occurred on North Highway 421 when Deputy Smith witnessed the subject take off on foot when he gave chase. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was placed into custody without incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Officer Jeremy Garrison.
Donnie Byrd, 33 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Fleeing or Evading Police-On Foot 2nd Degree
• Public Intoxication of a Controlled substance (Excludes Alcohol)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
